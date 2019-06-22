Nimapara: The Puri district administration and the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department are yet to repair many primary and high schools in the Nimapara area, which was ravaged by cyclonic storm Fani May 3.

The tropical storm had damaged around 260 primary and high schools in localities under Nimapara block and Nimapara Notified Area Council (NAC), sources said.

The S&ME department and the district administration have failed to repair many of these damaged schools even after 48 days since the disaster struck the area.

“The authorities concerned could not repair at least a 100 schools during the summer vacation that ended June 20. The schools reopened Friday as per the state government’s order. But, no step has been taken to hold classes for at least 15,000 students in Nimapara area,” said Pradipta Kumar Swain, Kartik Swain, Bidyadhar Jena and many other locals.

In this scenario, the administration has temporarily shifted 28 schools to nearby community centres, cyclone shelters, kalyan mandaps and village community halls.

“Altogether 11 government primary schools, 13 block grant high schools and four block grant upper primary schools in Nimapara area have been temporarily shifted to cyclone shelters and community halls. These schools would hold classes on their own campuses soon after the completion of restoration work,” said a source in the district administration.

Meanwhile, the block education officer (BEO), assistant BEOs and cluster resources centre coordinators (CRCCs) Friday visited several schools in Nimapara to take stock of restoration work and the authorities’ preparedness to hold classes. “We are taking all possible steps to hold classes for students,” said BEO Bijay Kumar Behera.

However, teachers of several schools have expressed their inability to hold classes. “The administration is yet to repair the schools. Many schools do not have roofs. The classrooms have been damaged completely. The monsoon has already set in. How can we hold classes now?” asked a few teachers on condition of anonymity.