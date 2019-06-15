Manchester:India are slated to face Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester Sunday, and Shoaib Akhtar already has a winner.

Matches between the two arch-rivals, who meet only in multi-team tournaments and don’t play bilateral cricket, have always been the marquee clashes and the latest in the ICC Cricket World Cup promises to be no other.

India and Pakistan will be meeting for the seventh time in a World Cup, with the ‘Men in Blue’ emerging victorious on all the six previous occasions against their neighbours.

As for the weather predictions for Manchester on Sunday, – it will be overcast throughout the day, with rainfall expected as the day progresses. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar though joked on social media that rain may be the winner in the India-Pakistan match in Manchester.

Akhtar tweeted a photo where India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen swimming their way to the pavilion after the toss, with the rest of the experts standing on a boat.