Bhubaneswar: As much as 17,528 rape and 13,246 murder cases have been reported in Odisha in last 10 years, said a minister Monday.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra informed this while replying to a written question by Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra in the Assembly. Mishra said that 17,528 rape cases and 13,246 murder cases have been reported from 2010 to 2019 (up to May).

He said that 937 rape cases have been registered till May this year, while 2,502 cases were reported in 2018 and 2,221 in 2017.

The police have registered 563 murder cases up to May this year. In 2018, the figure was 1,378. A total of 45,628 cognizable crimes have been registered up to May in 2019, informed the Minister. The police have registered 18,524 rioting related cases from 2010-2019.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Assembly Monday witnessed pandemonium over the law and order problem in the state. Both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party created ruckus in the Assembly over rising crimes in the state.