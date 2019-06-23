Kolkata: Bengali actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan is making headlines after her wedding with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain went viral on the internet.

Nusrat tied the knot with Nikhil in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of her family and close friends June 19, 2019. New pictures from her Christian wedding are doing the rounds.

Sharing photos from her dreamy wedding, Nusrat wrote, “Yes – I Do” #whitewedding #fairytalewedding #lovewillfindyou @nikhiljain09 @knottingbells Thank u for capturing it all!” Nusrat looked stunning as a Bengali bride in a red and gold lehenga choli with zardosi work.

She made her screen debut with Raj Chakraborty’s ‘Shotru’. Nusrat is known for movies including ‘Khiladi’, ‘Sondhe Namar Agey’ and ‘Power’ to name a few. Nusrat, who contested her first ever election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin.

Have a look at her wedding pictures: