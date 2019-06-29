In this competitive market, everyone is implementing new ideas to run their business successfully.

Businesses spend a fortune on advertisement campaigns, social media visibility, and a ton of other marketing strategies to increase their product’s value.

For example, restaurants around the world use some bizarre tactics to ‘stand out’.

You must have seen restaurants where beautiful girls serve food with respect but today we are going to tell you about a restaurant where food is served rather differently.

In China’s Xiang city, a restaurant named Daoxianj has smoking hot waitresses wearing bikinis who flaunt their bodies while serving food to customers.

The restaurant has reported that their sales have boosted ever since they have executed this ‘genius’ idea.

While some customers, with children accompanying them, felt a twinge of embarrassment and awkwardness, some enjoyed the show put up by the waitresses.

The restaurant has attracted a lot of attention on social media and curious travelers flock to the place to get a taste of this bizarre custom.

PNN/Agencies