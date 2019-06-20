There are many temples of goddess Durga in our country and some of them are truly miraculous. Today we are going to tell you about such a temple that has bewildered many. This miraculous temple is named ‘IG Mata Mandir’.

Located at Manasa, in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, devotees throng to this place during Navaratri.

In this temple, a lamp has been burning continuously for 550 years. But that is not the only strange phenomenon at this place. Saffron comes out of the burning lamp much to everyone’s astonishment. It is believed that the saffron has the potential to cure many different kinds of eye diseases if applied to the eyes.

Chief priest of this temple, Bherulal Sharma, said that it is the Goddess herself lightened this lamp and it has been burning ever since.

Locals believe that if any of the devotees prayed at this shrine, all their wishes get fulfilled.

All the works of this temple are done by the people of the village and in the days of Navratri, the temple also organizes Satsangs.

PNN/Agencies