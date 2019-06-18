A temple named Chitai Golu devta in Uttarakhand is famous for a unique practice that might take you by surprise.

In this temple, if a couple wants to get married, they have to produce Aadhaar card. The bizarre reason for this unique practice will make you wonder.

According to reports, there have been occasions when couples are found to be underage. But, they elope against the wish of their parents and get married. In most cases, the temple authorities do not ask for other proof of identity like voter ID card or anything.

So, this temple priest decided to introduce the Aadhaar card scheme. During the wedding season, four to five marriages take place every day and more than 400 marriages take place in a year.

It becomes very difficult for the priest to check if they were marrying adults or minors.

Notably, this temple of Chitai Golu Devta Temple (Goljyu) is dedicated to god Gollu an avatar of Lord Shiva in the form of Gaur Bhairav. Locals considered Golu Devta as the God of Justice.