Normally, foot wears, slippers or sandals are forbidden into temples. But, what if I tell you that there is a temple where devotees offer slippers, caps and watches to the presiding deity.

Sounds strange, but it is true. There is a temple where slippers and sandals are offered to Goddess Durga.

Located in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal this temple is built on a small hill in Kolar area. People also know this temple by the name of Ji Ji bai Mandir.

When a devotee‘s wish is fulfilled, they offer new sandals to the goddess. Along with this during summer, devotees offer glasses, hats and even watch.

This unique tradition has been continuing since 20 years.

Once a man named Om Prakash Maharaj built an idol and also conducted Shiva-Parvati marriage and he did ‘kanyadaan’ like fathers do for their daughters.

Om Prakash Maharaj took care of the goddess like his daughter. He said if Mother Durga is not happy with the clothes then within hours the clothes were changed.

Om Prakash Maharaj says that devotees sent slippers from abroad, because some people who were coming to the temple now have settled abroad. Some are in Singapore and some are in Paris.

Once the slippers were offered to goddess then they were distributed among the people.

