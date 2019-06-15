India is a religious country and filled with temples with mysterious tales. Every temple has its own story and uniqueness.

But today we are going to tell you about a temple where a ‘witch’ is worshipped. It is located in Rewan village, 65 km away from Jhansi in Mauranipur near road side, Uttar Pradesh.

People worship every day with full faith in this temple. Devotees here seek blessing for happiness and prosperity of their families and good harvest of crops. This temple is the centre of their faith for villagers here.

According to history, there was a food feast in two nearby villages on the same day. The witch had to attend both the feasts.

Beginning to worship the witch started from an event. When it went to the other village, the food had finished. She was so disappointed that her health condition deteriorated and she breathed her last.

When the villagers got to know about it in the morning, they buried the body of the witch on the same place and built a temple. Since then, it is being worshipped.

PNN/Agencies