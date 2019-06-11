Jabalpur: India is known for its ancient temples. There are many ancient religious places which are known for mysterious happenings and miracles.

Here, we are going to talk about the statue of Hanumanji which changes its form three times a day. Yes, it might sound strange, but it is true. Although this place is not very famous, people are surprised to hear the miracle. This miracle is also mentioned in the Puranas.

This rare statue of Hanuman is located at a religious site named Surajkund near Parawa village near Mandla near MP Mandla. The appearance of the statue changes with the sun’s rays.

The typical feature of this rare idol of Hanuman ji is that in twenty four hours the idol changes three times in a day naturally. It is said that the form of the statue changes in the morning, in the afternoon and in the twilight.

Priests of the temple believe, Hanuman ji becomes child in the morning from 4am to 10:00AM, later he becomes adult after 10-6PM and then finally becomes old after night. To see all three forms, devotees come from far and wide. The temple is known as Sun Kund.

According to the local people, the statue of Viraj Hanuman in Surajkund’s temple is rare. This statue cannot be seen anywhere else. There is also a Shiva temple which changes form three times a day.