Marriage is a dream for many girls. But there is a village, twelve kilometres from Bhagalpur in Bihar which has not seen any ‘baraat’ for the last 20 years.

The village Sanhouli has a population of 6,000 people. According to reports, as many as 100 girls are still unmarried in the village.

The reason will amaze you. Sanhouli is situated on the bank of River Chandan. It has only one rickety bridge to cross the river and is surrounded by water. Villagers are in fear to cross the bridge because of which girls are still unmarried.

There are no roads connecting this village with other villages. According to locals, two people have already died while crossing the bridge last year. Every day, people risk their lives to cross the river. So, neither are people eager to give their daughters in marriage to youths of this village nor girls of this village are taken as brides.

