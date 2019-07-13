Keonjhar: Rainfall has been very less in June and it has affected farming in Keonjhar district. Usually farmers plant paddy in June.

However, due to the absence of adequate rains farmers have not yet started planting paddy seedlings. In most parts of Keonjhar district the farmers depend on rain as there is no irrigation facility here.

It is known that there was 1862.04 mm of rainfall in the district during this June. However, during the same period last year there was 2388.01 mm rain in Keonjhar district, which is 527.97 mm more than this year.

According to sources, the Bansapal block of Keonjhar district has recorded the lowest rainfall of 51.10 mm and Ghasipura block recorded the highest rainfall of 281.90 mm in June this year.

The Keonjhar Sadar block has recorded rainfall of 132.70 mm, Telkoi block 113.60 mm, Patana block 129.80 mm, Sahadapara block 140.40 mm, Ghatagaon block 148.60 mm, Harichandanpur block 145.10 mm, Anandapur block 248.50 mm, Hatadihi block 207.20 mm, Champua block 106.40 mm, Joda block 65.00 mm and Jhumpura block 92.20 mm in June this year.

As June is the peak time for agricultural activities most fields in Keonjhar district are barren now. As on the July 12 this year the district has recorded rainfall of 1273.19 mm. Against this, there was 1260.70 mm rains last year.

