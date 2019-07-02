Birmingham: Rohit Sharma (104, 92b, 7×4, 5×6) continued his dream run with a record equalling fourth century in the ongoing ICC World Cup before some wonderful bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (4/55) and Hardik Pandya (3/60) helped India script a convincing 28-run victory over Bangladesh here Tuesday. As a result, the Men in Blue sailed into the semifinals.

Chasing challenging 315 runs to win, Bangladesh could muster 286 runs before being bowled out with two overs to spare. Bangladesh were looking good before losing three wickets, including well-set Shakib Al Hasan (66, 74b, 6×4), to be reduced to 179/6 inside 34 overs.

However, Sabbir Rahman (36) and Mohammad Saifuddin (51 n o, 38b, 9×4) added 66 runs for the seventh wicket, only to delay their defeat. Saifuddin remained unbeaten but he couldn’t get support from the other end.

Earlier, the Indian innings once again lacked the final flourish, courtesy an impressive five-wicket haul by Mustafizur Rahman (5/59), managing a par score of 314/9.

MS Dhoni (35) once again failed to get going as India managed only 63 runs in the last 10 overs after Rohit’s 26th ODI century and Rishabh Pant’s (48, 41b, 6×4, 1×6) flamboyance had taken India to 251/4. Dhoni looked ill at ease against Mustafizur’s brilliant variations and Shakib’s (1/41) accuracy.

Rohit’s love affair with Bangladesh continued as he had also scored his first World Cup ton in the previous edition in Australia and another century in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal at this very Edgbaston ground.

There were no marks for guessing that Virat Kohli would have opted to bat and Rohit, who got a lifeline when Tamim Iqbal dropped a sitter early in his innings, along with KL Rahul (77, 92b, 6×4, 1×6) added 180 for the opening wicket to set the platform.