New Delhi: Hosts England and Team India have been touted as favourites to go the distance in the 2019 edition of the World Cup in England and Wales. But Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is keen to remind all that cricket is a game that is played on the field and not on paper.

Shakib said that while there is no doubt that Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli’s men are ruling world cricket at the moment in the 50-over format, the favourites tag alone doesn’t win any team the coveted title in the 50-over World Cup.

“India and England are obviously favourites, but that doesn’t get you the crown. You need to do the hard yards to win a tournament like the World Cup. Australia have been doing well recently and West Indies have peaked at the right time. To be honest, all the teams look like they are ready for a fight. Depends who on that day does well,” he pointed.

Personally, Shakib got the perfect boost going into the showpiece event as he overtook Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the no.1 all-rounder in ODIs. But for the star Bangladesh player, he wants the trophy that ultimately decides who the boss is.

“This time I think we have a genuine chance of winning the tournament, but keeping the format of the tournament in mind, we must look to play well consistently. If we can do that, we can definitely look at qualifying for the knockouts and take it forward from there. I am confident that we will do well this time,” he said.

“Personally, obviously I wish that Bangladesh win the trophy this time. But a lot of factors need to click together for that dream to be realised. While I didn’t play much in the IPL, I had been working hard on my game and was looking to prepare for the World Cup. Gave it my all in the practice sessions and tried to maximise the output in every training session,” he explained.

IANS