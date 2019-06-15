London: India and Pakistan’s cricketing history has been of intense rivalry, with almost all their matches being played with an intensity which probably matches the most emotional sporting rivalry anywhere in the world.

The two sides have had their share of joy and disappointment, but when in come to the ICC World Cup, Pakistan’s disappointment has been manifold, since they are yet to register a win over arch-rivals India on this platform.

India and Pakistan will resume their cricketing rivalry with the World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Old Trafford in Manchester Sunday. With passions running high among both fanbases and tense political relations between the countries, Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has urged fans on both the sides of the border to stay calm during the potentially volatile clash between the bitter rivals.

“This can’t be bigger,” Wasim Akram said Friday. “India and Pakistan playing at the World Cup with over a billion audience is the biggest thing in cricket, so my message to both sets of fans to enjoy it and stay calm. Wasim also said that the match should be enjoyed rather than used to inflame the situation.

“One team will win, one team will lose, so stay graceful and do not take this as a war. Those who project this match as war are not true cricket fans,” he added. Pakistan have never beaten India in six World Cup matches dating back to 1992, but Wasim thinks that poor run could change on Sunday.