Southampton: India aim to take another step closer to the semi-finals when they take on struggling Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium in Southampton here, Saturday.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.

“Looks like a good, hard wicket,” said Kohli. “One forced change, Shami in for Bhuvi. The rest is same. Vijay Shankar brings a lot of balance, in the field he’s as good as anyone in the world. There’s a reason why he’s in our squad. Whether we are playing a team that’s strong or the team that’s coming through the ranks, our mindset is the same. We don’t take Afghanistan lightly, they are a dangerous side when they are on the groove. Focus is within our group on what we want to do as a side.”

“Good pitch so wanted to bat myself too. But it’s a long day. Hazratullah and Aftab are in, Noor Ali Zadran and Dawlat Zadran are not playing. It was good we batted all 50 overs the other day,” said Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib.

Teams

India XI: Rohit, Rahul, Kohli, Shankar, K. Jadhav, Dhoni, H. Pandya, Kuldeep, Shami, Chahal, Bumrah.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah, Gulbadin, Rahmat, Hashmatullah, Ikram, Afghan, Nabi, Najibullah, Rashid, Aftab, Mujeeb.

