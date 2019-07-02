India will face Bangladesh in a must-win ICC World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham July 2.

Both the teams have played an equal number of matches in the tournament so far. While India have lived up to the expectation with five victories in six games, Bangladesh have over-achieved with three wins.

The team, currently in the seventh position in the points table, banks heavily on Shakib-Al-Hasan who is having a great tournament with the bat and the ball. With two centuries, three half-centuries and 10 wickets in six games, he is leading the charge for the team.

That said, they will only qualify if England loses their last match against New Zealand and they manage to win their remaining two games. A lot rides on Hasan and his teammate Mashrafe Mortaza.

It surely will be an uphill task for them to beat the experienced Indians who are having a great tournament and have shown potential in all three departments of the game despite their loss to the English.

For India, the middle order will need to deliver though. If they win this match, they will reach the semi-finals while Bangladesh will be eliminated.

The statistics favour India with 29 victories out of 35 ODI matches. One of these matches ended as a draw. The World Cup statistics also are in favour of the men in blue with two victories out of three.