MS Dhoni was slammed by some section of fans on social media yet again for his tepid innings against Bangladesh in Birmingham Tuesday but the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar came out in his support.

The Cricket God said the 33-ball 35 was an important innings for India.

Earlier too, MS Dhoni was booed against Afghanistan and against England, Nasser Hussain and Sourav Ganguly said they were baffled with his go-slow approach in a steep chase.

In fact, after the game against Afghanistan, Tendulkar had said he was disappointed with MS Dhoni’s strike rate. However, on Tuesday after India defeated Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals, Tendulkar said MS Dhoni always thought of the team first.

“I felt it was an important innings and he (MS Dhoni) did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that.

“For him, it is more about the team. Whatever is the need of the hour, one needs to do that and on Tuesday, he did that perfectly,” Tendulkar said.

After India’s victory, Virat Kohli also defended MS Dhoni and said he knew exactly what he was doing out in the middle.