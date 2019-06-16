London: Nature has been playing against cricket since the tournament started and is apparently winning. With matches being cancelled, cricket lovers have termed the ICC World Cup 2019 as the most boring.

Till now 4 matches have already been halted with no conclusion because of the rain. However, today is a special day. Today, India and Pakistan are to face each other on the field. Fans from both the neighboring countries, India and Pakistan, where cricket is not just a sport but a religion are praying to the rain gods to let it ‘not’ rain during the match.

So that both the countries can enjoy the match that they have been waiting for so long. Twitter is full of prayers asking the rain god to let it rain in India where summer is at peak instead of Manchester, where the match is supposed to take place.

Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a funny tweet asking the rain to leave Manchester and come to India. The healthy rivalry between the fans of both the teams has also started on Twitter. Have a look.

All Eyes On The ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/jYwAXwAT0C — Dr. Khushboo 🤭 (@khushi_kadri2) June 16, 2019

Predicted Playing XI for today's game: 1. Clouds

2. Rain

3. Umbrella

4. Thunderstorm

5. Drizzle

6. Super Sooper

7. Cover

8. Rain coat

9. Water logging

10. Lighting

11. Hope No rain — Shubham Jain (@imshubhjain1996) June 16, 2019

Dear #cricketfans in India and Pakistan please direct your prayers today to rain gods so that clouds can be diverted from #Manchester to our part of the world. #IndiaVsPakistan #16Jun — Arunima (@Arunima24) June 16, 2019

Dear Rain God/Indra Bhagwaan, It's been very hot and dry in Rajasthan this year. Pls pls pls shift your focus to Rajasthan for a day from Old Trafford/ Greater Manchester for a day at least!!! Thanks,

Just another fan!#INDvsPAK #CWC19 #CricketWorldCup #NoRainPls — Jitendra Soni (@jdsoni7) June 15, 2019

Dear Gods of Manchester, please be kind today. All we pray for is no rain over Old Trafford Cricket Ground. — Vedant (@MagicallZizou) June 16, 2019

Dear Rain God, Pl exchange some sunlight from few states of India and export to Manchester, @Bcci will bear all transportation charges and exchange rates. This will help everyone. #INDvPAK #CWC19 — Deepesh Kanabar (@deepeshmdk1906) June 16, 2019