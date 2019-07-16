New Delhi: Indian airlines Tuesday resumed flight operations on normal routes to Europe and other west-bound destinations over the Pakistan airspace, after Islamabad removed access restrictions.

“After cancellation of NOTAMS by Pakistan and India in the early hours of Tuesday, there are no restrictions on airspaces of both countries, flights have started using the closed air routes, bringing a significant relief for airlines,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, Pakistani authorities on Tuesday announced the complete reopening of the country’s airspace for civilian flights, nearly five months after the military escalation with India.

“With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes,” according to a notice to airmen (NOTAMS) published on the CAA’s website.

In March, Pakistan had partially opened its airspace but kept it closed for Indian flights.

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace following airstrikes by the Indian Air Force’s February 26 Balakot strike took a heavy financial toll on national carrier Air India.