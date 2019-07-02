Riyadh: An Indian national was among nine people injured in an attack Tuesday by Yemeni rebels on Abha international airport in southern Saudi Arabia, a spokesperson of the Saudi-led military coalition said.

“A terrorist attack at Abha International Airport…led to the injury of 9 civilians – eight Saudis and one Indian national,” coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement. All injured are stable and under treatment at hospitals,” he added.

Al-Maliki blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which took place shortly after midnight, Tuesday.

“In the face of these acts of terrorism and the immoral violations by the Houthi terrorist militia, the command of the coalition forces continues to carry out strict measures to deter these terrorist militias in order to protect the civilian and civilian assets,” al-Maliki informed.

“The terrorist elements responsible for the planning and execution of this terrorist attack will be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” he added.

The Yemeni rebels have stepped-up attacks in recent weeks against Saudi Arabia, targeting key facilities. A missile attack June 12 on Abha airport by the Houthis injured 26 civilians, including an Indian. June 23, another attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian national and injured 21 others.

PTI