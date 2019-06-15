Muscat: An Indian boat and 10 of its drowning crew members have been rescued 6.4 km off the Omani port city of Dhalkut, Omani authorities said.

According to an official statement by the Omani Maritime Security Centre Friday, the centre, after receiving a distress call Thursday, informed the authorities concerned. The Omani Navy sent a ship to the Indian boat, which was subjected to some technical failure in the engines.

The Omani Air Force planes are still searching for a missing crew member.

IANS