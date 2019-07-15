Alok Nath

Writer–producer–director Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath of rape and assault. She said that Alok Nath had assaulted her after a party held at his home. She likewise said that he ensured that her career was finished.

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher has been blamed for behaving inappropriately with two female journalists. The journalists said that the artist attempted to draw them near him and kept his hand on their thighs post an interview.

Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl has been denounced by actors Nayani Dixit, Kangana Ranaut and an anonymous lady. Nayani said that Bahl wanted to intrude into her life, while Kangana said that he made her vibe awkward by hugging her tight and smelling her hair. An anonymous lady said that Vikas barged into her room after a gathering, grabbed her, and even masturbated on her.

Rajat Kapoor

A lady journalist and another woman have blamed Rajat Kapoor for harasssing them verbally. Kapoor has apologized for his activities via social media platform Twitter.

Nana Patekar

It’s the situation of Nana Patekar that started off the #MeToo movement in India. Tanushree Dutta blamed him for molestation and misbehavior on the set of the film ‘Horn OK Pleassss’.

Utsav Chakraborty

Many women have said that comedian Utsav Chakraborty sent them sexually explicit photographs. It was uncovered that even Tanmay Bhat, who is the co-founder of AIB, was aware of the incident. Afterward, AIB apologized for the same.

Chetan Bhagat

Author Chetan Bhagat has been blamed for behaving inappropriately with women journalists. A journalist shared a screen shot where the author can be seen attempting to charm her for an extramarital affair. Chetan apologized to the lady and his better half on Twitter.

Vivek Agnihotri

Tanushree Dutta has blamed Vivek Agnihotri for sexually harassing her during the filming of ‘Chocolate’ in 2005. She said that he made her awkward during the shooting of the film. She likewise said that Vivek advised her, ‘Kapde utar kar nacho’ (Take off your garments and dance).

PNN