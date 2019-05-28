It is true when they say that love is blind. It does not restrict itself to any religion or geographic location. Love transcends even the most tense political situations.

Keeping that in mind, here are some Pakistani celebrities who fell for Indian stars.

Salman Khan – Somy Ali

Hindi film industry superstar Salman Khan and Somy Ali were once leading the headlines. Pakistani actress Somy started working in films at 16. In her journey, she fell in love with Salman and they were in a relationship for almost six years but did not tie the knot.

Sooraj Pancholi-Mawra Hocane

Actor Aditya Pancholi’s son, Sooraj Pancholi, has worked in only one movie ‘Hero’. Sooraj is not so popular in the film industry, but still Pakistani actress and model, Mawra Hocane, developed feelings for him. Not only that, speculation was rife that they were going to marry soon. Mawra was last seen in the movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

Zeenat Aman-Imran Khan

Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan met during the 1980s Indo- Pak cricket series giving rise to rumours that they were dating each other.

Sonali Bendre-Shoaib Akhtar

Actress Sonali Bendre and Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar were once in the news. Apparently Shoaib had feelings for Sonali but nothing came out of it.

Rita Luthra-Zaheer Abbas

Former Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra loved each other. Later, Rita adopted Islam and married Zaheer.

Goher Mumtaz-Amrita Rao

Pakistani singer and actor Goher Mumtaz dated actress Amrita Rao which made many headlines back in the day. Amrita was seen in ‘Jal – The Band’s song ‘Chalte Chalte…’.

Imtiaz Ali-Iman Ali

‘Jab We Met’ director, Imtiaz Ali, and Pakistani actress and model Iman Ali, growing closeness fetched many headlines but the relationship broke down soon.

