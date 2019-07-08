Paradip: The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued eight fishermen, who had drifted in the fishing boat ‘Yohana Devudu’, July 6.

According to sources, the boat ventured into sea June 21 for fishing, but lost contact with its owner since June 26.The boat was stranded at sea due to engine and steering failure.

The boat owner informed the Coast Guard station about the missing boat July 5, kicking off a search and rescue operation. Coast Guard ship ‘Sarojini Naidu’ located the drifting fishing boat July 6 and provided first-aid and necessary logistics to the crew.

The boat was towed back safely to Paradip harbor and handed over to Fisheries Department July 7, Sunday morning.

