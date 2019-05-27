The ICC World Cup is scheduled to take place in June 2019 in England with the top 10 teams battling it out for the ultimate glory. India is currently one of the favourites to lift the Cup after having fallen short in the semifinals last time around to Australia.

There have been many players over the years who have helped India achieve lots of success in the World Cup stage. Let’s take a look at the best players produced by India in World Cups.

Sachin Tendulkar: The Master Blaster is India’s top run-getter in World Cups, apart from being the overall top run-getter in the world as well. He has played the most number of World Cups for India and finally got his hands on the trophy in 2011 in his own backyard. He has scored 2278 runs in 45 matches at an average of 56.95 with 6 centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name.

Virender Sehwag: Virender Sehwag was the perfect partner to Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order. He has scored 843 runs in 22 matches at an average of just below 40. He has 2 centuries and 3 half-centuries to his name.

Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly led the Indian side to the final of the World Cup in 2003. He is the only batsman after Sachin to have scored more than 1000 runs in World Cup cricket for India. Overall, he scored 1006 runs in 21 matches at an average of 55, with 4 centuries and 3 half-centuries to his name. He also holds the record of the highest individual score by an Indian in World Cup history.

Yuvraj Singh: Yuvraj Singh was the rock in the middle-order for the Men in Blue for many years. His all-round performance in 2011 helped India lift the Cup after 28 years and he was awarded the Man of the Tournament award for his efforts throughout the tournament. He scored 738 runs in 23 matches at an average 52.71, with one century and 7 half-centuries to his name. He also picked up 20 wickets.

Rahul Dravid: Rahul Dravid was one of India’s top performers in World Cup history with the bat. He is India’s third highest run-getter in World Cup history after Tendulkar and Ganguly. Overall, he has scored 860 runs in 21 innings at an average of 61.25, which is the best for any Indian batsmen with more than 300 World Cup runs.

MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni became only the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to captain India to World Cup success. He led the team to the title in 2011 and played a match-winning innings in the final as well. Overall, he scored 507 runs in 17 innings at an average of 42 and with 3 half-centuries to his name. He is still a part of India’s ODI set-up and will look to play the World Cup next year.

Kapil Dev: Kapil Dev created history by becoming the first Indian captain to lift the World Cup, when the team defeated West Indies in the final of the 1983 edition of the tournament at the Lord’s in England.

Kapil was not only a great captain but was one of the best all-rounders in the world as well. He scored 669 runs with the bat and picked up 28 wickets with the ball in 26 matches.