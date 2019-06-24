A hush falls over the streets of India and Pakistan when the two countries play each other as more than a billion people tune in to their television sets to watch two great cricketing nations lock heads.

The cricketing rivalry between the two nations transcends sports. India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads ever since they became independent republics in 1947. Wars and border skirmishes often break out more often than one would like and as things stand, there have been no signs of perpetual peace between the two neighbours.

India enjoy a fantastic record against Pakistan at ICC World Cup events. India took their win tally to 7-0 following their 89-run victory over the Men in Green at the World Cup.

Pakistan seems to have made amends since their embarrassing loss as they won their last game by 49 runs against South Africa at Lord’s.

During the game, an Indian fan was spotted in the stadium cheering for Pakistan. This act has won the hearts of people across the border making the gentleman an overnight sensation. Even the official social media handles of the 2019 ICC World Cup acknowledged the man by posting a picture with the caption ‘#SpiritOfCricket’.

PNN