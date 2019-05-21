The results for the 2019 Indian General Elections will be announced soon and the exit polls suggest that the NDA is getting majority in most of the polls while the UPA’s position looks better than what it was in 2014.

With the country firmly in the grips of election fever, here is a list of Hindi movies that are based on real life politics.

Youngistan

The film is a love story set against the backdrop of Indian politics.

The lead actor Jackky Bhagnani plays the role of a politician. The story revolves around how he wants to change the thinking of the youth and how he motivates people to come into politics. The film also features Neha Sharma, Farooq Sheikh, Deepankar De and Kayoze Irani.

Gulab Gang

Starring Madhuri Dixit (Rajjo) and Juhi Chawla (Sumitra Devi) this film shows the dirty games running between politics and public in the society and also tells that women should be independent. (Sumitra Devi) is a politician and knows how to do politics. She lured Rajjo (Madhuri) and wants to take advantage of her to win elections. Meanwhile Rajjo understands the shrewed intensions of Sumitra and contests against her. That’s where the battle for the survival of their characters starts.

Nayak

Anil Kapoor’s ‘Nayak’, released in 2001, is a story about a common man entering politics. Kapoor, an ordinary journalist, is given a chance to sit on the chief minister’s chair for a day. Then begins his exciting journey of improving the administrative system and eliminating corruption.

Raajneeti

Prakash Jha’s film ‘Raajneeti’ shows the ups and downs in politics with some characters taken from the real world. In the film, Katrina Kaif is a trained politician. While shooting for the film it was rumoured that the character of ‘Katrina’ was inspired by Indira Gandhi.

PNN/Agencies