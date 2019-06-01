Bhubaneswar: Singing sensation Ananya Sritam Nanda, the winner of Indian Idol Junior (season-II) in 2015, has once again hugged the limelight as she was elevated to top six in the season-III of ‘Rising Star’, one of the most popular singing reality shows aired on Colors Channel.

Since her entry into the show, she has been mesmerizing the judges — Shankar Mahadevan included — and the audience alike with her soulful voice. While she is thankful to the audience for elevating her to top six by casting their votes, she requests people of Odisha to help her win the title by giving as many votes as possible.

The episodes are being telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm.

The ‘Top Five’ and ‘Top Four’ episodes are to be telecast Saturday and Sunday respectively and the final episode is to be telecast June 8.

Addressing a press meet on this context at Godabarish Sahitya Sanshad in the capital city Friday, eminent music director Prafulla Kar, music director Premanand and secretary of ‘Swarabhishek’ — a city based cultural institution — Harapriya Pati have requested people of the state to cast their votes from their mobile phones her favour.

They emphasized that live votes are to be given during the show and only these votes can help Ananya win the title.

It may be mentioned here that audience can also vote for Ananya by downloading the voot application from Google Play store and swipe the green button when she turns up on the stage.

PNN