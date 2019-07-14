Marriage is an event that comes in almost everyone’s life.

People tend to marry someone with similar interests, similar tastes, someone they are comfortable with. Because how can you spend the rest of your life if you had nothing in common?

Here is a list of Indian sports stars who married each other.

Dinesh Karthik- Dipika Pallikal

The two of them seem to be a very unlikely pair as one is a cricket star and the other is a squash champion.

Dipika is the first female from the country to break into the Top 10 in the WSA rankings. She was awarded the Arjuna award in 2012 and the Padma Shri in 2014 in recognition of her outstanding achievement.

On the other hand, Karthik is one of India’s top wicketkeeper-batsman and has played 23 Tests and 79 ODIs for the national team. Dinesh proposed Dipika in London, soon after the Indian team won the champions trophy and August 18, 2015, in a grand Christian wedding.

PVV Lakshmi – Pullela Gopichand

Gopichand came into limelight in 2001 when he won the All England Badminton Championships. He was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and also the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.

PVV Lakshmi is a former national champion and secured her place in history as the first Indian woman to play badminton at the Olympics in 1992.

The couple got married June 5, 2002.

Saina Nehwal – Parupalli Kashyap

Shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap tied the knot December 16, 2018. The two managed to keep their relation off the public’s eyes quite well.

Saina has represented India three times in the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in her second appearance.

While Parupalli created history by reaching the Quarterfinals of men’s singles at 2012 London Olympics, being the only male player from India to do so, at that time.

Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar

Indian wrestling Geeta Phogat tied the knot with Pawan Kumar 20 November 2016.

Geeta won gold at the 2011 Commonwealth Championship in Melbourne and also become the first to win a gold medal in Freestyle wrestling CWG.

On the other hand, Pawan Kumar won Bronze at the 2014 Glasgow CWG. He has a couple of gold medals for the nation, at the 2011 and 2013 Commonwealth Championships.

