Southampton: The Indian team are waiting for an update on the status of pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fitness. Speaking to the media after a two-day break post India’s impressive win over arch rivals Pakistan, the team’s strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu informed that the pacer is being assessed by physio Patrick Farhart after he left the field with a hamstring niggle.

“Our physiotherapists are looking after Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the moment and we will know the status very shortly,” Basu told reporters. “His progress is being monitored on a continuous basis.”

Bhuvneshwar, who has picked up five wickets thus far in the tournament, suffered tightness in his left hamstring while bowling the fourth ball of his third over during India’s match against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

Captain Virat Kohli had said after the match that the 29-year-old had sustained a slight niggle and would be out for two to three matches. “Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He’s out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament,” Kohli said during the post-match ceremony.

But then the Indian team management had thought that Shikhar Dhawan’s hairline fracture on his thumb would also heal during the World Cup. However, now the left-handed opener has been ruled out of the event. Hence the fitness of Kumar is being monitored closely.

India’s next game June 22 is against Afghanistan and keeping in mind the performances of the minnows so far in the tournament, the 2011 champions should not be a worried lot. Also they have a backup in Mohammed Shami who can be a handful for any opposition batsman.

