Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket carrying radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B lifted off from the first launch pad of the rocket port here Wednesday.

About 15 minutes into the flight the rocket would eject the 615 kg RISAT-2B into about 555-km orbit.

According to the ISRO, the RISAT-2B with a life span of five years will be used for agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The satellite will also be used for surveillance purposes while the ISRO is silent on this aspect.

There is increased demand for satellites from strategic sectors. About six/seven satellites are planned to be built,” a senior official, preferring anonymity, had told IANS earlier.

The PSLV is a four-stage engine expendable rocket with alternating solid and liquid fuel. In its normal configuration, the rocket will have six strap-on motors hugging it’s first stage.

But the 44.4 metre tall PSLV rocket that flew on Wednesday with RISAT-2B was the ‘core alone’ variant – without the strap-on motors. The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and larger PSLV-XL.

The choice of the rocket to be used for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit where the satellite has to be orbited.

The ISRO will also be launching another radar imaging satellite RISAT-2BR1 and two more defence satellites sometime in July or August with its new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).