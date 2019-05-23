Washington: Indian-Americans from across the US celebrated Thursday the electoral victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by distributing ladoos and watching election results in movie theatres and restaurants.

Election ‘watch parties’ were held in restaurants and in homes where scores of Indian-Americans, along with their friends and families, gathered late Wednesday night to watch election results live either on Indian new channels or Facebook. The election results were shown live in at least two theatres, including one in Minneapolis.

Overseas Friends of BJP – USA (OFBJP USA) said that it was planning to organise victory celebrations in more than 20 cities around the country, including Boston, New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Sacramento and Seattle.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on his massive victory, Krishna Reddy Anugula ‘OFBJP USA’ president said that Modi will transform India and improve the livelihood of the people.

“The NDA government has provided basic amenities like toilets, electricity, gas cylinders in the last five years. During the next five, the NDA government is going to take India to the next level with the proposed investments in infrastructure, health care and farming sectors,” said Anugula.

“People of India have chosen a strong and incorruptible leader in Modi and his vision of ‘New India’ as they rejected divisive caste and dynastic politics of the self-indulging ‘Maha-Milavat’ opposition,” said OFBJP vice president Adapa Prasad.

“The 2019 elections show that the new generation in India is finding its roots in the historical Hindu heritage of India, while aspiring to make India a modern, developed and confident state. Narendra Modi-led NDA represents those emotions and aspirations,” Indian-American community leader Utsav Chakrabarthy said.

NRIs4Modi and OFBJP teams had organised more than one hundred programmes in the USA during the last four months. Their teams made approximately one million calls to voters in India.

PTI