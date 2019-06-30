Bhubaneswar: Power consumption by the industrial sector in the state is reported to have risen by 9 per cent in the last 10 years, data submitted by the Energy Department in the state Assembly recently claimed.

As per the latest information given by Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra in the House, the availability of power to the state stands at 27,633 MU through several sources. He also gave a detailed consumption report from the industrial as well as domestic consumers in the last 20 years.

Mishra said, “As per information received from GRIDCO and Distribution Companies during the year 2018-19, the availability of power to the state is 27,633 MU from various sources. During this period, the consumption of electricity in the industrial sector is 7073 MU and domestic sector is 7503 in the state.” He also added that the sale of electricity to other states stands at 167 MU.

According to the information submitted by the minister before the House, in 2009-2010 the total electricity available to GRIDCO from various sources stood at 20956 MU which increased to 27633 MU. On the other hand in the same year, the total consumption of electricity for industrial sector stood at 6483 MU which rose to 7073 MU in the last ten years registering a growth of 9 per cent.

The same data also claims that the consumption of electricity by domestic consumers stood at 3444 MU which rose to 7503 MU in last one decade registering a total of 11 per cent growth.

In another reply to the Odisha Assembly, the department also said that against the total availability of 27633 MU power to the state in 2018-19, contribution from hydro power stood at 6420 MU, 414 MU from solar power, while thermal power dominated the area with the production of 5967 MU in the state.