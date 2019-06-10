New Delhi: Infinix, part of Chinese mobile phone maker Transsion Holdings Monday refreshed its budget segment with the Hot7Pro with a 4000mAh battery in India for Rs 9,999.

The company has announced a launch offer under which the device would be available for Rs 8,999 from June 17-21.

“With Hot7Pro, we have achieved the perfect balance between making a phone truly feature-rich and oriented for the young user without compromising on the price aspect,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India, said in a statement.

The handset features 6GB RAM+64 ROM combination, and a 6.19-inch HD+ notch display.

There’s a 13MP+2MP rear camera set up while a 13+2MP front camera is there for selfies.

The phone would be available on Flipkart in midnight black and aqua blue colours.

IANS