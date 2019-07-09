Digapahandi: Bad road condition and lack of ambulance facility has been hitting people of various villages of Sahadev Tikarpada panchayat in Digapahandi constituency of Ganjam district.

Consequently, a critically injured woman had to be carried on a cot to the nearby healthcare centre Saturday and a video of the same has recently gone viral on social media.

Sources said, Mangi, wife of Pagada Mandal of Ghasiamba village of Sahadev Tikarpada panchayat on the border of Ganjam and Gajapati districts had been to Bagad for some work. There she fell off a hill and injured herself seriously.

Family members called for an ambulance but did not get it. Auto-rickshaw drivers too refused to come to the village due to bad road condition.

After trying to get transport to carry the severely injured Mangi to hospital for two hours, her family arranged a cot and carried her on it up to Borigaon and from there she was taken in an auto-rickshaw to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre (CHC).

Ghasiamba, Daduruma, Kuruma, Gochhapat, Pitamahul and many other villages under Sahadev Tikarpada panchayat are still devoid of road facility. People of these villages have to trek hilly terrains to reach their destinations.

When contacted, Block Development Officer Haladhar Sabar pleaded his ignorance about the incident, saying an action plan would be prepared after receiving a written complaint.

