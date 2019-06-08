After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s grand wedding in Tuscany, Italy, the couple have moved into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai.

Details of the couple’s spectacular new home have been shared by Architectural Digest. Virushka’s new apartment is in Worli, part of Omkar 1973 Towers. Take a look at Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding home!

Virat Kohli bought the 7,171-square-foot luxury apartment in 2016. The house faces the Arabian Sea and it is said to be located in the most luxurious of the three towers of the complex. The company plans to complete development of 20 million sq. ft., area by 2018 in Mumbai.

The Worli high-rise offers state-of-the-art amenities such as an indoor tennis court and a pet clinic. According to the Architectural Digest report, the complex houses “a dedicated spa for pets, fitness and sports facilities, a sky terrace for hosting parties and dedicated areas for kids – including a creche, pool, and play area.”