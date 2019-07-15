BHUBANESWAR: Xavier School of Human Resource Management (XAHR), Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB) conducted its annual HR Symposium at the Xavier City campus which was attended by students from the HRM department here Monday.

The symposium, graced by the presence of industry veterans and faculty members alike, was inaugurated by Fr. E.A. Augustine, Registrar, XUB, who stressed on the accelerated pace of change in the field of HR over the years, owing to the ease of diffusion of information through evolved communication channels.

The first panel, consisting of Antaryami Patra Associate VP HR, CEO and HR Analytics, HCL Technologies, Harish Sharma Group VP & Head HR, IT and Admin, Toyota Financial Services India, and Magesh Sambasivan, Head HR, Société Générale Global Solution Centre, moderated by Jose Maria Aulotte, Director of Studies, Magellan Institute, France, who threw light on “Impact of AI and SMAC on HR Practices”.

Patra spoke about how all core HR functions such as payroll management, performance management, talent acquisition, employee experience and so on, are fast moving to cloud based platforms. Sharma reflected on how AI and SMAC are transforming the way we interact, having an impact on organisations, businesses, and HR professionals alike.

Sambasivan highlighted the disruptions caused by technology, such as hiring, which has witnessed an increased dependence on social media; emergence of mobile phones as a popular platform for learning on the go; and the use of analytics in making predictions about employee attrition.

Consequently, the second panel, moderated by Girish Balasubramanian, Assistant Professor, XAHR, comprising Narayan Chandra Sarangi Dean, Xavier Law School, Santanu Rath, Director HR, OMC, and Kirtyanand Regional HR Manager, Sales HR, GSK deliberated upon ‘Redefining the Social Contract between Employees and Employers’.

Sarangi emphasised the responsibility of those in power to not indulge in slavery and exploitation, and discussed the relevance of social contracts which were formulated as a response to social situations back in the day, in present times.