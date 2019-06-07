San Francisco: Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram is now displaying lyrics with songs posted on Stories.

Along with letting users edit the text style, animations and other aspects, the feature would also allow users to decide if they want to show lyrics or screen or post Stories the older way, with no lyrics.

The feature would be available in regions that currently have access to the app’s music library, introduced last year.

Users would be able to search through its available library of songs and select the one they want to add to a story.

As long as the song has lyrics available, the lyrics would automatically pop up for users to tap and customise how they appear on screen, report said.

Earlier in 2018, the photo-messaging app updated its Stories feature and added support for music platforms like SoundCloud, Spotify and Shazam as sources of songs.

This year, the platform added the ability for users to share what they are watching on Netflix on Stories as well.

