Bhubaneswar: The administration at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri has launched an interactive website, replete with information on rituals, their significance and programme schedule, ahead of the annual Rath Yatra Thursday.

At a simple ceremony, Puri Gajapati (king) Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb launched the portal Tuesday in the presence of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) officials, servitors and other dignitaries.

The website, designed and developed by IT and ITES service provider Suyog Computech, can be accessed on mobile phones, SJTA Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra said.

In due course of time, advanced features will be added to the portal, making it a store house of all information related to the Trinity, he said.

Lauding the initiative, Gajapati Deb said the website aims to provide authentic facts about the ancient heritage and tradition of the Jagannath temple.

In a press statement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed hope that the website will benefit devotees of Puri temple Trinity – Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra – across the world.

“It gives me immense pleasure to learn that the SJTA is launching its new website on the eve of Sri Gundicha, 2019 with a range of new features and useful information. I hope it will benefit devotees across the world,” he said.

PTI