Team India top opening batsman Rohit Sharma has made a different and special identity in the Indian cricket by his superb and remarkable games. Here’s a few interesting facts to know about him.

Highest individual score in ODI history

Rohit Sharma has scored not one, not two but three double tons in ODI history. Rohit’s second double ton against the Sri Lankan team, at the Eden garden, Kolkata in 2014 is the biggest individual score of IDIs cricket (264).

IPL second richest player

Rohit Sharma has one of the most lucrative journey to the 12th season of the Indian Premier League. He is the second player to enter the IPL Moneyball 100cr salary club. According to the professional sports’ salary calculator Moneyball he had earned the total IPL Salary INR 116.6cr. Thus he stands 2nd in the list of Top 10 earners of IPL.

First skipper to win 3 IPL titles

Rohit Sharma is the first skipper to lead his team to the IPL title thrice. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians have won three titles (2013, 2015, 2017) in IPL.

Most runs scorer in the T20Is

Rohit Sharma is the highest run scorer in T20 Internationals. The player, who started his T20 career in 2007, has scored 2331 runs in 86 innings of 96 matches so far, Where 118 is his highest score.

First batsman to score 3 centuries in all formats

Hitman also became the first batsman to score 3 centuries each in all three forms of international cricket.