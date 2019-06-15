Nayagarh: In a case of interfaith marriage gone wrong, a Hindu man approached the police in Nayagarh to get his Muslim wife back, after her family allegedly took her away forcibly in disagreement with her wedding choice.

“We belong to different religions. My in-laws, who belong to Muslim community, have forcibly taken away my wife – who is in her fourth month of pregnancy. I fear they could marry her off after forcing her to undergo an abortion,” said Dillip Kumar Guru – a resident of Lenkudipada village under Nayagarh town police station.

He has, meanwhile, registered a complaint with the police, seeking their intervention to bring her wife back.

According to information provided by the man, he and Ruksan Begam of Nimapara area in Puri district were in love and in order to legalise their relationship, they took shelter of the law and registered their marriage in Nayagarh February 5, 2018.

As both belong to two different communities, their families opposed their marriage. Despite all odds, Dillip and Ruksan had since been living in the former’s house.

According to the complaint, Ruksan’s brother and brother-in-law came to Dillip’s house in his absence and forcibly took Ruksan with them. Even though Dillip followed her and pleaded with her family as soon as he came to know of the incident, he had to return empty handed as her family members were in no mood to listen to him.

The dejected husband then registered a complaint with Charichhak outpost under Nimapara police limits. Even though Ruksan’s brother came to the outpost at about 10:00pm and promised before the officer in charge to come with his sister the next morning, he didn’t do so when he turned up next morning at 11:00am.

After spending the night there at the outpost, Dillip returned home after the officer there assured him of an investigation.

The man approached Nayagarh town police station where he was asked to wait till the return of Inspector In-Charge (IIC) to the police station. He has alleged that an assistant sub inspector there misbehaved with him while waiting for the IIC that evening. That said, the IIC reached the station at 7:00pm and has promised an investigation after listening to his complaint.

On the other hand, Dillip is determined to wait at the police station till justice is delivered to him.

When contacted, Nayagarh IIC Jayadeep Mohanty said, “The matter is under investigation. We would register a case only after finding out if the girl has gone on her own will or she has been kidnapped.”

Meanwhile, members from Nayagarh child line visited Lenkudipada village and have come to know from the Anganwadi worker there that Ruksan is four months pregnant.

