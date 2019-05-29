Baripada: The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, proposed as a national park, is famous for its biodiversity. The sanctuary is home to a huge variety of flora and fauna.

The sanctuary that holds special charm for tourists coming from various parts of the country and abroad will be closed from June 15 due to the monsoon.

In the last two years, the sanctuary has attracted more visitors from abroad, said Jajnadat Pati, deputy director of STR, here Tuesday.

“In view of the monsoon, the sanctuary will be closed from June 15 and will reopen November 1,” he added.

Adequate facilities for food and accommodation and safety measures have made Similipal sanctuary a tourist draw.

The number of tourists visiting the sanctuary has grown over the years. Reports said the sanctuary had a footfall of 33,401 between November 2017 and April 2018. Among these 11 were from abroad.

Similarly, 28,882 tourists visited the sanctuary between November 1, 2018 and April 19, 2019. Of them, 30 were from abroad.

The sanctuary had attracted 29,130 tourists in 2016-17 which rose to 30,666 in 2017-18.

The rise in the number of tourists in the sanctuary has been attributed to the special night accommodation facilities inside it.

Santhali Cottages, Adivasi Cottages and Bamboo Cottages have been set up at Jamuani, Kumari, Gudugudua and Ramtirtha. Tourists usually book these cottages in advance online. They have to pay between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 as rent per night.

The cottages at Ramtirtha are lit by grid electricity while the other cottages have solar power.

Food is another factor for tourists. Restaurant facilities are available at Kumar and Muchhapur. Tribal food is also available here.

There are 21 rooms in the cottages at Jamuanai, 14 at Kumari, six at Gudugudua and 10 at Ramtirtha.

“The increase in the footfall of international tourists is a good sign,” said Pati.

The sanctuary, spread over 2,750 square km is home to 42 species of mammals, 1,077 species of flora, 242 bird species and 30 reptile species.