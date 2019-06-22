BHUBANESWAR: A four-week workshop on Girls Empowerment Mission (GEM) organised by NTPC Talcher Kaniha in association with NTPC Talcher Thermal power plants under its CSR initiative concluded in Angul Saturday.

The workshops were organised from May 20 to June 22, 2019. It was meant for empowerment of girls. 237 students aged between 10 to 12 years were selected from 26 neighbouring schools to participate in the programme.

The workshop was implemented by the power stations through a specially designed curriculum in association with an NGO Barefoot College, Rajasthan. The participants were trained in yoga, academics, dance, sports and arts among others.

During the yoga sessions, the participants were made aware of yoga and its benefits. Further, the participants of the workshop were imparted training of digital literacy, sensitisation on gender equality, leadership and environment studies.

During the session on digital literacy, students are given practical in-hand experience on working in computer. Some students had first interaction with computer. Students are excited to have access to computer for the first time in their life computer.

Students were taught basics of computer, MS word, paint, PowerPoint and internet. Many students developed their project digitally after the training session.

English learning is also an important part of the GEM curriculum. The students were made to learn English vocabulary through interactive games. They were also encouraged to read stories to improve reading habits.

Since the workshop was for girls gender sensitisation was vital. During the workshop, children were sensitised about gender equality. They were made aware of the social status of women in society. The sessions were meant to break the taboo of girl being less privileged in the society.

The workshop also came up with innovative initiatives to encourage developing leadership qualities. A mock election was also conducted for the children. This initiative intended to create awareness on democracy systems and make them learn how to make leaders accountable. Candidates participated in secret ballot for selecting their favourite candidate.

Apart from the above activities, participants had the opportunity to watch inspirational children movies at the township auditorium every week to encourage their creativity. The program intends to empower girl students and personality development of neighbouring villages through the workshop.

The CSR workshop focussed on creating awareness on various areas like hygiene, safety, security and fitness through academics sessions and unique learning methods for holistic personality development.

After completion of the workshop, participants will act as ambassadors of NTPC in sharing their experiences and learning. The programme has witnessed continuous improvement among tribal children from villages.

Children who were less interactive before became vocal as the workshop progressed. They opened up with each other through group games and tasks. The workshop witnessed a phenomenal improvement among rural children. They look more confident which is a big takeaway from the workshop.