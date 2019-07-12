Indian Premier League (IPL) host and TV presenter Shonali Nagrani has been sizzling on social media with her gorgeous beach photos.

A very successful model, Shonali is a former Femina Miss India International who has worked as a presenter on both Indian and British television. One of her first forays into presenting was with a show called ‘Popcorn’ on Zoom TV. She has hosted many cricket shows since 2006 including the IPL for four consecutive seasons.

Not just restricted to anchoring, Shonali has salso been a part of several Hindi films such as ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ and ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’.

Shonali also took part in some of India’s biggest reality shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Bigg Boss’.

She tied the knot with her boyfriend Shiraz Bhattacharya in 2013 in Kerala. The gorgeous Shonali knows how to keep her fans entertained with some jaw-dropping photo-shoots.

Check them out below:

PNN