Bhubaneswar: Irked by the decision of the former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda to not vacate the official bungalow in New Delhi despite not being a Member of Parliament (MP), newly-elected Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty is now on a spree to engage in a Twitter war against Panda.

In a thread of tweets, the actor-turned-politician has accused the BJP National Vice President of insulting him for not allowing his personal aides to inspect the bungalow despite Parliament office orders. In his salvos against Panda, Mohanty does not seem to seek a public reply from Panda on why he has not yet vacated the official bungalow despite not being an MP for the last 13 months.

In his series of tweets, Mohanty said, “Dear TweetMaster, do you have any answer to this tweet. Your silence will say that you don’t have the guts to face the reality. The Security Guards (of Panda) rudely told us and my PA that we cannot enter the house as Sahab (Panda) was inside and his stay has been extended by 1 or 1.5 more years. We were shocked to hear this. My PA repeatedly said that the Chairman House Committee has already cancelled his allotment (sic).”

He also added that when Panda’s security guards allegedly went inside to enquire about it, they returned with the same rhetoric of ‘extension of the allocation’. In another series of tweets, Mohanty discussed his alleged conversations with the PA of Panda who reportedly denied him permission to visit the bungalow for inspection.

Terming Panda as “tweet master”, Mohanty seems to be adamant on an answer from Panda. The National Vice President of BJP and former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda however has refrained from answering the issues publicly on social sites, however he has been discussing other issues on the site.