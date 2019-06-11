Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli is currently studying in the US, but the star kid is quite popular in social media. The black beauty keeps on sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram page to keep her fans updated.

It is speculated that soon she will make her debut in the film industry. Recently, there were reports that Navya is dating Javed Jaffrey’s son Mizaan Jaffrey. Pictures of both had made a lot of excitement on social media.

The duo has been spotted together in many occasions. In 2017 both were spotted in a theatre enjoying a movie date. They started hiding their faces after seeing the media.

Recently, Mizaan who is making his debut with ‘Malaal’ has opened up on the relationship. He said, “We have a common friend circle. She is a very good friend of my sister. She is a very good friend of mine, too, but we are not in any relationship.”

Mizaan is making his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. Sanjay’s niece Sharmin Sehgal will also be seen in the film. It has been directed by Mangesh Hadvale and will hit box office July 5. Javed Jaffrey has 3 children two sons and a daughter. Their names are Alaviaa Jaffrey Mizaan Jaffrey Abbas Jaffrey.

PNN/Agencies