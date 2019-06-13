Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will once again appear together on the silver screen. Deepika will be seen with her husband Ranveer in ’83’ directed by Kabir Khan.

This is for the fourth time, where Deepika and Ranveer will pair together in a movie. Ranveer is playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will be seen in the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia.

Latest reports suggest that Deepika was initially not ready to do a cameo role in the film as she is more used to being cast as the lead actor. It is also reported that Deepika has been given a whopping Rs 14 crore for the film.

The film ’83’ covers the story of the Indian cricket team winning the World Cup for the first time in 1983. The entire journey of the Indian team’s victory will be highlighted in the movie.

Shooting for the movie is underway in England.

Yesterday, Ranveer and Deepika took to social media to announce that the actress will be joining the cast of ‘83’ to play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife. Sharing a picture of himself with the director of the film Kabir Khan and Deepika, Ranveer wrote in his post: “*drum roll* All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!!”

Apart from ‘83’, Deepika recently wrapped up Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’. She will be seen playing the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. ‘Chhapaak’ is scheduled to hit the screens January 10, 2020.

PNN/Agencies