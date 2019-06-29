Mumbai: Indian cricket team opener KL Rahul has performed reasonably well so far in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Putting his batting feats aside for a while, rumour has it that the stylish opener has been dating actress Athiya Shetty.

These reports were more or less confirmed by Indian model Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who posted a photo on social media that features her with the couple.

If rumours are to be believed, Rahul and Athiya met through a mutual friend’s friend. When asked about their relationship, Rahul and Athiya maintained their silence.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul was linked with actress Sonal Chauhan, who later dismissed the rumour. Before that Rahul was also associated with ‘Munna Michael’ actress Nidhhi Agerwal.

Athiya made her debut in the film ‘Hero’ in 2015. In this film, actress Sooraj Pancholi was in the lead role. However, the film did not do well at the box office.

Apart from this, Athiya was also seen with Arjun Kapoor in the film ‘Mubarakan’.

PNN/Agencies