Mumbai: Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul are topping the list of trends after reports of their alleged relationship surfaced in several gossip columns.

A media house stated that Athiya and KL Rahul started dating around February this year and ‘things are quite serious.’ Athiya, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, have declined to comment on her relationship status. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, he was unavailable for comment as he is currently with team India playing ICC Cricket World Cup in England.

The cricketer’s spokesperson also refused to comment on the rumours. However, a source said, “Rahul and Athiya have been going around with each other. They started dating since a little before February, this year. And things are quite serious.”

Athiya Shetty, who debuted in Bollywood with 2015 film Hero, has also featured in Mubarakan while she’s filming Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Earlier this year, KL Rahul along with Hardik Pandya hogged the limelight after their appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan did not go down well with the internet for their sexist and derogatory comments. Both players were initially banned by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but the ban was later revoked.